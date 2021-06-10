The 'ring of fire' seen in the sky around parts of the world Thursday

The top of the world got a sunrise special on Thursday — a "ring of fire" solar eclipse.

Also known as an annular eclipse, it began in Ontario, then swept across Greenland, the North Pole and finally Siberia, as the moon passed directly in front of the sun.

(Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images)

Dramatic images of the eclipse were captured in these regions Thursday, including in Toronto, and in Tobermory, Ont., as shown above.

It also got noticed in Ottawa.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

An annular eclipse occurs when a new moon is around its farthest point from the Earth, appearing smaller so it doesn't completely blot out the sun when it's dead centre.

Through the binos! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/eclipse?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#eclipse</a> <a href="https://t.co/gqIQLPoCcN">pic.twitter.com/gqIQLPoCcN</a> —@NebulousNikki

The upper portions of North America, Europe and Asia enjoyed a partial eclipse, at least where the skies were clear.

At those locations, the moon appeared to take a bite out of the sun — such as in Washington as seen in the image below.

(Bill Ingalls/NASA/The Associated Press)

But it was a compelling event on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean as well, including in Dublin, where this image was captured above the Our Lady, Star Of The Sea statue on the Bull Wall.

(Brian Lawless/Press Association/The Associated Press)

The same was true closer to continental Europe, in London.

(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

It was the first eclipse of the sun visible from North America since August 2017, when a dramatic total solar eclipse crisscrossed the U.S. The next one is coming up in 2024.

A total lunar eclipse graced the skies two weeks ago.

Still, those who prepared for Thursday's annular eclipse — like the man shown below in London's Trafalgar Square — seemed to enjoy the moment.

(Frank Augstein/The Associated Press)