Prince Andrew's legal team denies it is stonewalling Epstein investigators in U.S.

Lawyers for Britain's Prince Andrew on Monday hit back at claims the royal was not co-operating with U.S. prosecutors investigating the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, and suggested the justice officials were seeking publicity rather than Andrew's help.

U.S. investigators want to interview Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, about his friendship with Epstein, who was found dead in prison last year while awaiting charges of trafficking minors for sex.

"The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ [Department of Justice]," Andrew's lawyers, Blackfords, said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the duke has offered zero co-operation. In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered," the statement said.

Britain's Sun newspaper reported earlier on Monday that the DOJ had sent British authorities a mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT) request, used in criminal investigations to gather material from other states which cannot readily be obtained on a police co-operation basis.

If the MLAT request was granted, U.S. prosecutors could ask for Andrew to voluntarily attend an interview to give a statement or potentially force him to attend a court to provide evidence under oath.

Denies U.S. woman's allegation

A U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation probe is focusing on British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of Epstein's, and others who facilitated the wealthy financier's alleged trafficking of underage girls, law enforcement sources told Reuters in December.

Ghislaine, whose whereabouts are currently unknown, has denied the allegations against her.

Andrew, 60, said in a public statement in November that he was stepping down from public duties because of the furor over his links to Epstein and would be willing to help "any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."

In March, Manhattan-based U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said that despite the British royal publicly stating he would co-operate with the inquiry, the prince had "shut the door on voluntary co-operation, and our office is considering its options."

Virginia Giuffre, an American woman, alleges that she was trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell in 2001, when she was 17, to have sex with the prince, an encounter she says took place. Andrew "categorically" denied the claim in a BBC interview late last year and said he had "no recollection" of ever meeting Giuffre.