3 dead, several hurt after Amtrak train derails in Missouri after hitting truck

More than 240 passengers were aboard an Amtrak train in Missouri when it hit a truck, causing several train cars to derail and flip onto their sides.

Three people were killed and others were injured when a passenger train travelling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed in a remote, rural area of Missouri on Monday, officials said.

Two of the people who died were on the train and one was in the truck, Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Cpl. Justin Dunn said. It was not immediately clear exactly how many people were hurt, the patrol said, though an unnamed official told CNN it could be as high as 50. Several hospitals said they had received patients and were expecting more.

At least eight medical helicopters were responding from around the state, Matt Daugherty, Lifeflight Eagle director of business development, told The Kansas City Star. Daugherty said he knew there were a number of injuries and some people were in critical condition.

The Southwest Chief was carrying 243 passengers and 12 crew members when the collision happened near Mendon at 12:42 p.m. CT, Amtrak said.

The collision occurred at a rural intersection on a gravel road with no crossing arms, Dunn said. The Highway Patrol said seven cars derailed.

An Amtrak passenger train lies on its side after derailing near Mendon, Mo., on Monday. The Southwest Chief was carrying 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck. (Dax McDonald/The Associated Press)

Passengers included students, boy scouts

Helicopter video shown by KMBC-TV in Kansas City from the scene showed rail cars on their side as emergency responders used ladders to climb into one of them. The video also showed six medical helicopters parked nearby waiting to transport patients.

Three passengers were taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo., hospital spokesperson Eric Maze said. He did not have information on their conditions.

Debris sits near railroad tracks after the derailment. (Dax McDonald/The Associated Press)

Nearly 20 local and state law enforcement agencies, ambulance services, fire department and medical hospital services responded, Dunn said.

Passengers on the train included 16 youths and eight adults from two Boy Scout troops who were travelling home to Appleton, Wisc., after a backcountry excursion in New Mexico, but no one in the group was seriously injured, said Scott Armstrong, director of national media relations for the Boy Scouts of America. The Scouts administered first aid to several injured passengers, including the driver of the dump truck, Armstrong said.

High school students from Pleasant Ridge High School in Easton, Kan., who were headed to a Future Business Leaders of America conference in Chicago, were also aboard, Superintendent Tim Beying told The Star.

The Southwest Chief takes about two days to travel from Los Angeles to Chicago. Mendon, with a population of about 160, is about 135 kilometres northeast of Kansas City.