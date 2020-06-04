George Floyd memorial event set for this afternoon in Minneapolis

The first of three memorial gatherings for George Floyd is a service in Minneapolis set for Thursday afternoon, kicking off a series of events to mourn the man whose death empowered a national movement to call for change in policing methods and a national dialogue on race.

Rev. Al Sharpton, the civil rights leader, will eulogize Floyd, and family attorney Ben Crump will also speak at Thursday's tribute. The event will take place at North Central University in Minneapolis at 1 p.m. CT.

Floyd's body will then travel to Raeford, N.C., where he was born 46 years ago, for a public viewing and private family service Saturday. There will also be a large service Monday in Houston, where Floyd spent most of his life, and will include addresses from Sharpton, Crump, and the Rev. Remus E. Wright, the family pastor. A private burial will follow.

Floyd was killed May 25 in police custody. Demonstrations in cities across the U.S. to condemn racism and police abuses remained large, but turned notably more subdued, on Wednesday night.

The calmer protests came on the same day that prosecutors charged three more police officers and filed a new, tougher charge against the officer at the centre of the case. If convicted, the officers could be sentenced to up to four decades in prison.

Also Wednesday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office released the full autopsy report on Floyd, which noted he had previously tested positive for COVID-19, but was apparently asymptomatic. The report was released with the family's permission after summary findings Monday that said he had a heart attack while being restrained by officers.

Across the U.S., more than 10,000 people have been arrested in connection with unrest, a tally by The Associated Press shows. More than a dozen deaths have been reported, though the circumstances in many cases are still being sorted out.

3 officers injured, suspect critical in NYC

Peaceful protests across New York City drew thousands of people, but were broken up by police as rain poured down about an hour after the city's 8 p.m. curfew went into effect.

Then, with the streets quiet for the first time in days, police said a man ambushed officers on an anti-looting patrol in Brooklyn, stabbing one in the neck. The attacker was shot by responding officers and was in critical condition.

Two officers suffered gunshot wounds to their hands in the chaos, but all three wounded officers were expected to recover.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea called it "a completely, cowardly, despicable, unprovoked attack on a defenceless police officer." While he declined to say what motivated the attack, he drew a line to the heated rhetoric of the past week, in which angry crowds decrying police violence have also hurled insults, and sometimes bottles, bricks and firebombs, at officers and their vehicles.

"Words matter," Shea said.

The attack came at the end of the day in which the police had drawn praise for bringing a stop to days of looting in some parts of the city, but also harsh criticism for rough tactics used to enforce the city's curfew.

About an hour after the 8 p.m. deadline to get off the street, officers began moving in on crowds of demonstrators in Manhattan and Brooklyn, at times blasting people with pepper spray or using batons to shove people who didn't move fast enough.

Former Trump ally criticizes buildup in D.C.

In the nation's captial, an overpowering security force — including officers from the FBI Hostage Rescue Team, the Secret Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Prisons and, according to a senior defence official, at least 2,200 National Guard soldiers — was out in force Wednesday as thousands of peaceful protesters.

Military vehicles were parked on streets near the White House, and an array of agencies kept watch from the air. An FBI plane, an Army surveillance plane and a Park Police helicopter circled overhead.

At one point near the White House, protesters began singing Amazing Grace as they knelt in view of law enforcement officers in riot gear. "We are not going anywhere!" they chanted. There were no signs of confrontations.

Protester Jade Jones, 30, said the demonstrations would continue despite the new charges.

"That's the least they could do," said Jones, who had been attending Washington protests for days. "It's not going to wipe away 400 years of pain."

U.S. President Donald Trump has spoken in favour of the militarized response in Washington, but his former defence secretary criticized him Wednesday evening in a scathing open latter. James Mattis ripped the heavy-handed use of military force to quell protests near the White House.

"We must not be distracted by a small number of lawbreakers," Mattis wrote. "The protests are defined by tens of thousands of people of conscience who are insisting that we live up to our values our values as people and our values as a nation."

Louisiana, California protests largely peaceful

In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday thanked state residents for holding peaceful demonstrations in the aftermath of Floyd's death. The state has avoided the violence and property damage seen in other parts of the country.

Cities across Louisiana have seen demonstrations numbering from a few dozen people in some areas to thousands in others.

"Almost without exception, every single person who's shown up to protest and demonstrated has done so in a way that is an appropriate expression of their concerns about this," Edwards said.

Protests were still big but largely peaceful in California, where NBA stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson marched with protesters in Oakland.

Some demonstrators lay down to represent the amount of time the white police officer pressed a knee into Floyd's neck while he pleaded for air. But police kept a mainly hands-off policy during the day even after curfews took effect.