Amanda Knox presence at law panel in Milan 'inappropriate,' says lawyer

The lawyer of the family of slain British student Meredith Kercher has described Amanda Knox's invitation to the Italian Criminal Justice Festival as "inappropriate."

Knox, a former American exchange student who became the focus of a sensational murder case, arrived Thursday in Italy for the first time since an appeals court acquitted her in 2011 in the slaying of Kercher, her roommate.

Knox is on a panel discussion Saturday titled "Trial by media" in the northern city of Modena.

Lawyer Francesco Maresca said "inviting her to a technical panel on justice was a mistake." He said "lawyers for both parts should have been involved."

Knox's 2011 acquittal was part of a long legal process that saw multiple flip-flop rulings before she was definitively acquitted in 2015 by Italy's highest court.

She was 20 at the time of the murder of her 21-year-old roommate and was initially found guilty of manslaughter at her first trial in 2007 and sentenced to 26 years in prison.

Four years after she was freed, in 2015, both Knox and her former Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were definitively acquitted in the case by Italy's top court.

On Friday, Knox could not hold back her tears as she listened to stories of miscarriages of justice during the first day of the festival.

At the end of the discussion, Knox walked up to greet and hug Peter Pringle, an Irish man who was accused in 1980 of killing a police officer and spent several years in jail before his conviction was overturned.

Knox spent some time speaking with Pringle and Angelo Massaro, an Italian who spent 21 years in jail after a conviction for murder before being found not guilty.