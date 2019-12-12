Algeria holds presidential election in face of widespread protests

Thousands of people took to the streets in central Algiers on Thursday, chanting, "No vote. We want freedom," as authorities held a presidential election that a mass protest movement views as a charade intended to keep the ruling elite in power.

In the capital, police rushed the crowd with sticks to disperse the marchers, but fell back as more protesters arrived. One young man of about 25 shouted, "We are free" as a policeman tried to arrest him.

The army, the strongest political player, sees the election as the only way to restore order by naming a successor to Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was toppled by a popular uprising earlier this year after two decades in office.

The election is shaping up to be a pivotal moment in the months-long struggle between the shadowy network of military, security and political leaders known as the "pouvoir," who have ruled for decades, and a leaderless street protest movement.

Bouteflika, 82, was the face of power for two decades. In recent years, he hadn't spoken in public and made few appearances after suffering a series of health setbacks.

The huge protests that ousted him from office have continued for 10 months, and the demonstrators have sworn to boycott the election. All five candidates who won approval to stand are former senior officials, including two former prime ministers, and protesters say none is likely to challenge the army's dominance.

Presidential candidate Azzedine Mihoubi casts his ballot at a polling station in Algiers on Thursday. (Fateh Guidoum/The Associated Press)

A group of 19 nationally known figures who oppose Thursday's election have called on protesters to remain peaceful, and asked authorities to avoid threats and provocation.

The president of the Algerian League of Human Rights, Noureddine Benissad, said Algerians, including jailed protesters, were not against the principle of elections.

"They simply want free, democratic and transparent elections," Benissad told Algeria's TSA online news agency this week. "And right now, the elections taking place Dec. 12 do not fulfil those conditions."

The unease with the election seemed to be borne out in turnout. Officials said four hours before polls closed that it was estimated 20 per cent of registered voters had so far cast ballots.

'What is the benefit of voting?'

In central Algiers, some people were voting on Thursday as police patrolled the streets on foot and in vehicles. A helicopter circled overhead.

"The country has entered a critical phase," said Aziz Djibali, 56, who went to vote at a polling station near the prime minister's office. "It's time for Algerians to voice their opinions peacefully."

But Salim Bairi, a schoolteacher sitting a central cafe, was boycotting: "What is the benefit of voting?"

Elections under Bouteflika were largely uncompetitive.

Kamel Moumni, 36, waiting for a taxi driver to take him to a dentist, said he hadn't voted for years. "I will not change my mind today," he said.

Outside the capital, there were also reports of protests. In the Kabylie region, a main centre of the protests against the ruling elite, a resident said protesters stormed a polling station in the town of Bejaia, destroying ballot boxes, and took to the streets in the town of Haizer, chanting, "No vote."

Algerian security forces surround protesters staging an anti-government demonstration in Algiers on Thursday. (Ryad Kramdi/AFP via Getty Images)

Polling stations in some areas were still closed hours after the official start of voting, witnesses said. No official results are expected until at least Friday.

Bouteflika stepped down after the army withdrew its support for him in April. The authorities were forced twice to delay an election to replace him, with votes previously scheduled for April and July.

The five presidential candidates are:

Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Ali Benflis, ex-prime ministers.

Azzedddine Mihoubi, ex-culture minister.

Abdelkader Bengrine, former tourism minister.

Abdelaziz Belaid, a former member of the ruling FLN party's central committee.

Some official preliminary figures for voter turnout will probably be released throughout Thursday, with the government hoping for wide participation to give the new president legitimacy and help end the protests.

There are no foreign observers monitoring the elections and many protesters have said they do not have faith in official results.