Detained Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny rushed to court hearing

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was rushed to a court hearing inside a police station on Monday, a day after he was detained at a Moscow airport when flying home for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.

Navalny, in a video from inside the police station, called the move an example of lawlessness and lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of throwing the criminal code out of the window in fear.

The Kremlin was expected to comment on his case later on Monday, but usually refers questions about the 44-year-old opposition politician to law enforcement agencies.

Navalny's detention was ordered by Moscow's prison service in relation to alleged violations of a suspended prison sentence in a case he says was trumped up.

WATCH | Putin critic arrested on return to Moscow:

Putin critic Navalny arrested on return to Moscow The National Video 1:57 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was arrested upon his return to Moscow from Germany, where he had been recovering from an apparent assassination attempt. Navalny maintains he did nothing wrong and several countries are demanding he be released. 1:57

Monday's court hearing, parts of which were livestreamed by Navalny, may decide that he be held in custody until a different court decides whether to convert that suspended three and a half year sentence into real jail time.

Four masked police officers detained Navalny at passport control on Sunday evening, the first time he had returned home after being poisoned by what German military tests showed was a Novichok nerve agent, a version of events the Kremlin rejects.

Western nations told Russia, which could face punitive sanctions over its conduct, to immediately free Navalny. The Russian Foreign Ministry quickly rejected those calls, telling them to mind their own business.

"Respect international law, do not encroach on national legislation of sovereign states and address problems in your own country," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

Possible sanctions

Navalny's case could trigger new sanctions against Russia, especially against an $11.6 billion US project to build a natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, with some EU countries saying they want the bloc to swiftly impose such measures.

The ruble weakened as investors weighed the risk of new sanctions against Moscow.

The United Nations human rights office called on Monday for the immediate release of Navalny.

"We are deeply troubled by the arrest of Aleksei Navalny, and call for his immediate release and for his due process rights to be respected in line with the rule of law," the Geneva-based rights office said in a statement on Twitter.

🇷🇺 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Russia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Russia</a>: We are deeply troubled by the arrest of Aleksei Navalny, and call for his immediate release and for his due process rights to be respected in line with the rule of law. We reiterate our call for a thorough and impartial investigation into his poisoning. —@UNHumanRights

The foreign ministers of Germany, Britain, France and Italy called for Navalny's release. Lithuania said on Sunday it would ask the EU to swiftly impose new sanctions on Russia. Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said he wanted the bloc to discuss possible sanctions.

Jake Sullivan, one of U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's top aides, told Moscow to free Navalny, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Twitter he was deeply troubled by Moscow's decision to arrest Navalny.

Deeply troubled by Russia's decision to arrest Aleksey Navalny. Confident political leaders do not fear competing voices, nor see the need to commit violence against or wrongfully detain, political opponents. —@SecPompeo

Sergei Lavrov, the foreign minister, told a news conference that Western countries' expressions of outrage over the detention were designed to distract their own citizens from domestic problems.

He said the Navalny case had gained artificial resonance in the West and that Moscow was unfazed by potential damage to its image.

"We should probably think about our image, but we're not young ladies going to a ball," Lavrov told reporters.