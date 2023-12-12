Putin critic Alexei Navalny tracked to penal colony in Arctic after 2-week silence

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been tracked down to a penal colony north of the Arctic Circle, his spokesperson said Monday after supporters lost touch with him for more than two weeks.

Navalny was tracked down to the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets region, about 1,900 kilometres northeast of Moscow, spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said.

Navalny's lawyer managed to see him on Monday, Yarmysh said, adding: "Alexei is all right."

"This prison will be much worse than the one that was before," Yarmysh told Reuters TV in Vilnius via video call. "They are trying to make his life as unbearable as it possibly can be.

"They definitely try to isolate Alexei and to make it more difficult to access him," said Yarmysh, who refused to disclose her location due to security concerns.

Navalny's allies, who had been preparing for his expected transfer to a "special regime" colony, the harshest grade in Russia's prison system, said he has not been seen by his lawyers since Dec. 6 and raised the alarm about his fate.

"Many thanks to our supporters, activists, journalists and the media who are concerned about Alexei's fate and who do not get tired of writing about the situation," Navalny lawyer Ivan Zhdanov said.

One of the toughest prisons in Russia

Navalny's new home, known as the Polar Wolf colony, is considered to be one of the toughest prisons in Russia. Most prisoners have been convicted of grave crimes. Winters are harsh and temperatures are due to drop to around –28 C over the next week.

About 60 kilometres north of the Arctic Circle, the prison was founded in the 1960s as part of what was once the Gulag system of forced Soviet labour camps, according to the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper.

"The conditions there are harsh, with a special regime in the permafrost," said Leonid Volkov, an aide to Navalny. Volkov said it was difficult to communicate with prisoners held at the remote site.

Zhdanov said Navalny supporters had sent 618 requests for information about his location and suggested the Russian authorities wanted to isolate Navalny ahead of the March presidential election.

Navalny, who had been held at a penal colony 235 kilometres east of Moscow, says he has been imprisoned because he is viewed as a threat by the Russian political elite. As a prisoner, he is unable to run in the election.

He denies all the charges he has been convicted of and casts Russia's judicial system as deeply corrupt. Russia says he is a convicted criminal.

Supporters cast Navalny as future leader

Navalny, 47, earned admiration from Russia's disparate opposition for voluntarily returning to Russia in 2021 from Germany, where he had been treated for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him with a nerve agent.

Navalny says he was poisoned in Siberia in August 2020. The Kremlin denied trying to kill him and said there was no evidence he was poisoned with a nerve agent.

His supporters cast him as a future leader of Russia who will one day walk free from jail to lead his country, though it is unclear how much popular support Navalny has inside Russia.

The authorities view him and his supporters as extremists with links to the CIA intelligence agency who they say is seeking to destabilize Russia. They have outlawed his movement, forcing many of his followers to flee abroad.

Last month, Navalny lamented the terrible state of inmates' teeth in Russian prison.

"Poor nutrition, a lack of solid food, lots of sweet stuff [the most affordable food], a lot of strong tea, smoking and a complete absence of dental care do them in," he said at the time.