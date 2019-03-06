Alcatraz prison is built over Civil War-era military fortification, archaeologists find
Researchers say they've located buildings and tunnels under the prison yard
Archaeologists have confirmed a long-held suspicion of historians and say that famed Alcatraz prison was built over a Civil War-era military fortification.
SFGate reports researchers have found a series of buildings and tunnels under the prison yard of Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary, which once held Prohibition-era gangster Al Capone.
A study published in Near Surface Geophysics, an international geophysics journal, says archaeologists used ground-penetrating radar, terrestrial laser scans and historical maps and photographs.
Historians believe workers built over existing structures when the prison was built early in the 20th century.
Alcatraz first came to the attention of the U.S. government after it wrestled control of California from Mexico in the 1840s.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.