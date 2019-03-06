Alcatraz prison is built over Civil War-era military fortification, archaeologists find

Archaeologists have confirmed a long-held suspicion of historians and say that famed Alcatraz prison was built over a Civil War-era military fortification.

SFGate reports researchers have found a series of buildings and tunnels under the prison yard of Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary, which once held Prohibition-era gangster Al Capone.

A study published in Near Surface Geophysics, an international geophysics journal, says archaeologists used ground-penetrating radar, terrestrial laser scans and historical maps and photographs.

They found fully buried structures, ammunition magazines and tunnels.

Historians believe workers built over existing structures when the prison was built early in the 20th century.

Alcatraz first came to the attention of the U.S. government after it wrestled control of California from Mexico in the 1840s.