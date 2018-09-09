Skip to Main Content
Shooting at Alabama McDonald's leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

One person is dead and four people have been injured following a shooting at a McDonald's near Auburn University in Alabama.

Man, 20, killed; wounded range in age from 16 to 21

Police received a call that shots were fired at the restaurant in the 200 block of W. Magnolia Ave, in Auburn, Ala., early Sunday. (Google Streetview)

Auburn Police said in a statement that officers responded to the restaurant on West Magnolia Ave. just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found a 20-year-old man from Tuskegee, Ala., dead from gunshot wounds.

Police say four other people, including an Auburn University student, were injured. The injured included a 16-year-old victim from Opelika, Ala., who was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Three additional people injured — ages 17, 19, and 21 — were transported to East Alabama Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they do not believe the shooting was random and an investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.

