Airport shut in Spain's La Palma due to volcano ash

Ash from the erupting Cumbre Vieja  volcano forced authorities in Spain's La Palma to close the airport on the island on Thursday, Spanish air traffic operator Aena said.

The volcano started blasting out jets of red-hot lava on Sept. 19

Smoke rises on the horizon as lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Tuesday. Ash from the volcano forced authorities to close the  airport on the island on Thursday. (Daniel Roca/The Associated Press)

"The La Palma Airport is inoperative due to ash accumulation. The established protocols are being applied. Safety is the priority," AENA said in Twitter.

Other airports in the Canary archipelago remained open, authorities said.

The volcano started blasting out jets of red-hot lava on Sept. 19, laying waste to hundreds of buildings and farms, and  forcing the evacuation of thousands. 

Smoke rises as lava flows into the sea following the eruption of a volcano, as seen from Tazacorte port, Canary Island of La Palma, Spain on Wednesday. (Juan Medina/Reuters)
