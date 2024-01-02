4 air disasters (and one near-disaster) that happened on the ground

Two planes at Tokyo's Haneda airport collided on the ground Tuesday, killing five people on a Japan coast guard plane and engulfing a packed passenger plane in flames. Everyone on the passenger plane survived.

"A ground collision like this is an incredibly unusual event but, sadly, when they happen they tend to have very tragic consequences," said Graham Braithwaite, a professor of safety and accident investigation at Cranfield University in England.

He said the industry aims to have everybody off a plane in 90 seconds and airport firefighters battling blazes within three minutes.

Both Brathwaite and Paul Hayes, director of air safety at U.K.-based aviation consultancy Ascend by Cirium, said it was "a miracle" all 379 people on the Japan Airlines passenger plane survived.

"The cabin crew must have done an excellent job," Hayes said.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.

Here's a look at some notable airline disasters that took place entirely or mostly on the ground — plus one barely-avoided disaster involving Air Canada.

1930s collision kills tango star

Two Ford Trimotors collided on the runway in Medellín, Colombia on June 24, 1935, killing seven people on one plane and 10 on the other.

A Colombian Air Service plane was taking off when it swerved and hit a plane operated by Scadta, the world's second-ever airline.

Both aircraft caught fire and were destroyed.

A man rides his bicycle by a mural of tango great Carlos Gardel in Buenos Aires in May 2020. (Juan Mabromata/AFP/Getty Images)

Among those killed was Carlos Gardel, an Argentine movie star and tango singer. The New York Times reported that admirers had thronged the airport to bid him goodbye as he departed for a tour.

Three people survived.

An investigation blamed winds and irregularities on the runway.

Tenerife disaster still the world's deadliest

The deadliest aviation accident occurred in 1977, when two Boeing 747 jets collided on a runway in Tenerife on the Canary Islands, leaving 583 people dead.

On March 27 of that year, a KLM Boeing 747 attempting to take off in heavy fog crashed into a Pan Am 747. Only 61 people survived.

The main cause of the crash was a miscommunication between the tower and the captain of the KLM flight, who tried to take off without clearance.

Relatives of victims stand in silence at the monument erected in Mesa Mota, Spain, for the 30th anniversary of the aviation disaster on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife, in 2007. (Desiree Martin/AFP/Getty Images)

Canadian folk hero Stan Rogers dies in airplane fire

On June 2, 1983, an Air Canada DC-9 carrying 41 passengers and five crew had to make an emergency landing in Cincinnati after a fire broke out in one of the bathrooms.

Twenty-three passengers died — including Canadian singer Stan Rogers — because they couldn't get off the plane fast enough to escape the flames and smoke. Eighteen people survived.

The U.S. report into the incident said it was due, in part, to an "underestimate of fire severity" and "the time taken to evaluate the nature of the fire and to decide to initiate an emergency descent."

Canadian singer-songwriter Stan Rogers died at 33 in a plane fire at Cincinnati. (CBC)

Ground controller falls asleep

The worst air disaster in what is now Russia was caused partly because the ground controller on duty fell asleep.

Aeroflot Flight 3352 hit maintenance vehicles on the runway in Omsk, killing 174 people on Oct. 11, 1984. The flight crew and one passenger survived.

The story wasn't widely reported, even in Russia, until 2004.

Air Canada misses infamy by 18 metres

A near-collision of airliners in San Francisco in 2017 was a mere 18.2 metres from becoming the worst crash in aviation history.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board's report said an Air Canada plane nearly crashed into four other planes lined up on the ground and packed with passengers awaiting takeoff at San Francisco International Airport.

The pilots were slow to report the incident to superiors. By the time they did, the plane had made another flight and the cockpit voice recording of the close call had been recorded over.

"Only a few feet of separation prevented this from possibly becoming the worst aviation accident in history," U.S. National Transportation Safety Board vice-chair Bruce Landsberg said in a statement accompanying the report.

The collision could have killed around 1,000 people, the report said.