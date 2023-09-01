Content
Loops, rolls and barrel turns: Air show pilots display their signature manoeuvres

They may be noisy but these fighter jets and other mighty aircraft are a sight to behold during annual air shows here and abroad.
Five spectators watching the Snowbirds practising by a lake.
Spectators watch as the Snowbirds fly over the Toronto lakeshore on Friday ahead of the Canadian International Air Show, which begins Saturday. (Alex Lupul/CBC)

In Canada

The Snowbirds fly over the Toronto lakeshore on Friday, one day before the start of the Canadian International Air Show. The air show traditionally closes the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) on Labour Day weekend.

Canadian Snowbirds fly over Toronto during a practice session ahead of the CNE International Air Show.

(Alex Lupul/CBC)

During show days, a Canadian air force CH-146 Griffon helicopter will be demonstrating its search-and-rescue capabilities over Lake Ontario.

A RCAF CH-146 Griffon helicopter flies near Toronto's lakeshore during practice.

(Alex Lupul/CBC)

Pilots with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform formation and manoeuvres. 

Five U.S. Navy Blue Angels practise flying over downtown Toronto ahead of an air show, the sun in view.

(Alex Lupul/CBC)

South of the border

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the annual Chicago Air and Water Show on Aug. 20, as boaters crowd near the Lake Michigan shore.

A U.S. Air Force Thunderbird flying with Chicago's skyline in the distance and boaters along the shore of Lake Michigan.

(Kiichiro Sato/The Associated Press)

Six U.S. air force Thunderbirds flying in the sky with boaters along the shore of Lake Michigan.

(Kiichiro Sato/The Associated Press)

At the Paris air show

Visitors watch a demonstration flight at the 54th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport, located about 13 kilometres from the city's downtown, on June 21.

Visitors watch air show near Paris, with some taking photos while others plug their ears.

(Benoit Tessier/Reuters)

A Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet performs a flying display on June 20.

A F-35 fighter jet performing in the sky.

(Benoit Tessier/Reuters)

A demonstration of the Airbus A321 XLR  on June 19.

An airbus A321 XLR flying in the sky at the Paris air show, with a bird also seen.

(Ludovic Marin/Reuters)

Down under

The Skycats pyrotechnics display on March 3 in Avalon, Australia. 

The Skycats pyrotechnics performing at night at an air show in Australia.

(Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

Spectators watch a KAI T-50 Golden Eagle as the Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles perform at the 2023 Australian International Airshow Aerospace and Defence Exposition in March.

Spectators in silhouette watch aircraft performing in the sky, with colourful contrails.

(Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

The RAAF Roulettes perform during an aerobatics team display.

Two RAAF Roulettes performing in the sky and flying toward each other.

(Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

In India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Surya Kiran aerobatic team performs during Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, India, on Feb. 13.

An aerobatic team of eight performing at an air show in India.

(Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters)

Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets taking their turn in the air.

Three fighter jets with Indian Air Force performing in the sky.

(Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters)

