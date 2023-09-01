Loops, rolls and barrel turns: Air show pilots display their signature manoeuvres

They may be noisy but these fighter jets and other mighty aircraft are a sight to behold during annual air shows around the world.

In Canada

The Snowbirds fly over the Toronto lakeshore on Friday, one day before the start of the Canadian International Air Show. The air show traditionally closes the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) on Labour Day weekend.

(Alex Lupul/CBC)

During show days, a Canadian air force CH-146 Griffon helicopter will be demonstrating its search-and-rescue capabilities over Lake Ontario.

(Alex Lupul/CBC)

Pilots with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform formation and manoeuvres.

(Alex Lupul/CBC)

South of the border

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the annual Chicago Air and Water Show on Aug. 20, as boaters crowd near the Lake Michigan shore.

(Kiichiro Sato/The Associated Press)

(Kiichiro Sato/The Associated Press)

At the Paris air show

Visitors watch a demonstration flight at the 54th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport, located about 13 kilometres from the city's downtown, on June 21.

(Benoit Tessier/Reuters)

A Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet performs a flying display on June 20.

(Benoit Tessier/Reuters)

A demonstration of the Airbus A321 XLR on June 19.

(Ludovic Marin/Reuters)

Down under

The Skycats pyrotechnics display on March 3 in Avalon, Australia.

(Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

Spectators watch a KAI T-50 Golden Eagle as the Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles perform at the 2023 Australian International Airshow Aerospace and Defence Exposition in March.

(Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

The RAAF Roulettes perform during an aerobatics team display.

(Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

In India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Surya Kiran aerobatic team performs during Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, India, on Feb. 13.

(Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters)

Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets taking their turn in the air.

(Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters)