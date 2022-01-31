Judge rejects plea deal for man convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery, meaning hate crimes trial will go ahead

A U.S. judge in Georgia rejected a plea agreement reached between federal prosecutors and one of the three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, saying she was not willing to be bound to the 30-year federal prison sentence delineated in the agreement.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Lisa Wood came after Travis McMichael admitted for the first time he had pursued the 25-year-old Black man because of his race.

McMichael was attempting to change his plea to guilty in the U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Ga., to using a gun in his attempt to apprehend Arbery because of his "race and colour," resulting in Arbery's death.

His father, Gregory McMichael, had also been due to plead guilty as part of an agreement at a subsequent hearing on Monday.

The McMichaels were convicted of murder last November in a state court in Brunswick alongside their neighbour William "Roddie" Bryan.

A file photo shows a mural of Arbery painted on the side of a building in Brunswick, Ga. Arbery's family says the plea deal was made behind their backs, and was done to make McMichael's prison sentence easier to serve. (Octavio Jones/The Associated Press)

The February 2020 killing of Arbery, 25, sparked national outrage when cellphone video of his shooting emerged months later and the public learned that local authorities had declined to arrest his pursuers.

Arbery was jogging through the Satilla Shores neighbourhood in the afternoon when the McMichaels decided to grab their guns, jump in a pickup truck and chase him.

Bryan joined the chase in his own pickup truck after it passed his driveway, and pulled out his cellphone to record Travis McMichael firing a shotgun at Arbery at close range.