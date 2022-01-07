Skip to Main Content
World·Breaking

3 white men convicted of Black man Ahmaud Arbery's murder sentenced to life in prison

Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced Friday to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man.
Thomson Reuters ·
From left: Travis McMichael, William Bryan and Gregory McMichael are seen during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. (The Associated Press)

Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced Friday to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man.

Greg and Travis McMichael grabbed guns and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their neighbourhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick. Neighbour William "Roddie" Bryan joined the pursuit and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now