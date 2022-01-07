3 white men convicted of Black man Ahmaud Arbery's murder sentenced to life in prison

Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced Friday to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man.

Greg and Travis McMichael grabbed guns and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their neighbourhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick. Neighbour William "Roddie" Bryan joined the pursuit and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

More to come