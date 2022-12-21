Female students turned away from Afghan universities after Taliban ban

Female university students in Afghanistan were turned away from campuses on Wednesday after the Taliban-run administration said women would be suspended from higher education.

The decision to bar women was announced on Tuesday evening in a letter to universities from the higher education ministry, drawing condemnation from foreign governments and the United Nations.

"We went to university, the Taliban were at the gate and told us, 'You are not allowed to enter the university until further notice' ... everyone was crying," said Shaista, a business studies student at a private university in Kabul.

A professor at another university in Kabul who declined to be identified said staff turned female students away at the gate, as they had no choice but to implement the instruction.

The ban on women students is likely to complicate the Taliban administration's efforts to gain international recognition and to get rid of sanctions that are severely hampering the economy.

Male university students attend class at a university in Afghanistan's Kandahar province on Wednesday. Chairs for female students sit empty after the Taliban barred women from getting a higher education. (AFP/Getty Images)

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan asked the Taliban-run administration to "immediately" revoke the decision.

It also urged the authorities to reopen girls' schools beyond the sixth grade and "end all measures preventing women and girls from participating fully in daily public life."

'This decision will come with consequences': U.S.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said late Tuesday that no other country in the world bars women and girls from receiving an education.

"The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all in Afghanistan," he warned. "This decision will come with consequences for the Taliban."

Mélanie Joly, Canada's minister of foreign affairs, condemned the Taliban's move.

"Equal access to all levels of education is a right to which every woman and every girl is entitled," Joly said via Twitter. "We condemn this outrageous violation."

At the private Edrak University in Kabul, members of an activist group called the Unity and Solidarity of Afghanistan Women gathered on Wednesday morning, chanting slogans in Dari.

"Do not make education political!" they said. "Once again university is banned for women, we do not want to be eliminated!"

WATCH | People protest in Kabul against a ban on female students at universities:

Protest outside Afghanistan university in Jalalabad Duration 0:24 A group of men and women protest outside a university in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, after the Taliban suspended women from attending university.

Third-year political science student Hassiba, based in Kabul, said she was studying for her exams when she heard about the announcement.

"It's too hard to accept, it's unbelievable, I can't believe it's happening," she said.

"When there is no education for women in a society, how can we be hopeful for a bright future?"

Decision 'anticipated for weeks'

According to the late Tuesday announcement, the decision was made by the Taliban administration's cabinet.

Several Taliban officials, including the deputy foreign minister and administration spokesperson, have spoken out in favour of female education in recent months.

The supreme Taliban spiritual leader, based in the southern city of Kandahar, has the final say on major decisions.

Diplomatic and Taliban official sources have told Reuters the issue had been under discussion by the leadership.

"This decision had been anticipated for weeks, prompting some Western officials to start talking about additional sanctions and further economic restrictions," said Graeme Smith, senior consultant at International Crisis Group.

"But the flood of outrage from the West will strengthen the resolve of the Taliban leadership, which defines itself as a bulwark against the outside world."

Taliban security personnel stand guard along a road in Kabul on Wednesday. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images)

Taliban leadership have said they want peaceful relations with the international community, but that foreigners should not interfere in domestic affairs.

Most girls are unable to go to school beyond primary classes. The Taliban administration has said it is working on a plan for girls' secondary education, but has not given a time frame.

The administration made a surprise reversal on signals it would open all high schools for girls in March.