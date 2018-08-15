Suicide bomber targeting Shia students in Kabul kills at least 48

A suicide bomber killed at least 48 students preparing for university exams in a Shia neighbourhood of Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, in an attack blamed on ISIS.

The Public Health Ministry said at least 67 people were also wounded in the attack, which struck a private building in the predominately Shia Dasht-i Barcha area of the capital.

The explosion initially set off gunfire from Afghan guards in the area, leading to assumptions there were more attackers involved, but officials later said all indications were there was only one bomber.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the "terrorist" attack that "martyred and wounded the innocent" and ordered an investigation into the killings.

"By targeting educational and cultural centres, terrorists have clearly shown they are against all those Islamic principles [that strive] for both men and women to learn and study," Ghani said in a statement.

'Blood everywhere'

A spokesperson for the public health ministry, Wahid Majroh, said 67 people were also wounded in the bombing and that the death toll — which steadily rose in the immediate aftermath of the attack — could rise further. He did not say if all the victims were students or whether any of their teachers were among the casualties.

Dawlat Hossain, father of 18-year-old student Fareba who had left her class just a few minutes before the bombing but was still inside the compound, was on his way to meet his daughter and started running when he heard the explosion.

Hossain recounted to The Associated Press he saw parts of human bodies all over student desks and benches`upon entering Fareba's classroom,.

"There was blood everywhere, all over the room, so scary and horrible," he said. After finding out that his daughter was safe, he helped move the wounded to hospitals.

Fareba was traumatized that so many of her friends were killed, but Hossain said she was lucky to be alive.

Afghan security personnel patrol in the city of Ghazni province west of Kabul on Sunday. (Mohammad Anwar Danishyar/Associated Press)

The explosion initially set off gunfire from Afghan guards in the area, leading to assumptions that there were more attackers involved, but officials later said all indications were that there was only one bomber.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Jawad Ghawari, a member of the city's Shia clerical council, blamed the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, which has carried similar attacks in the past, hitting mosques, schools and cultural centres.

In the past two years, Ghawari said there were at least 13 attacks on the Shia community in Kabul alone.

Abdul Hossain Hossainzada, a Shia community leader in the western Kabul neighbourhood, said the bomber apparently targeted the course, which had young men and women studying together.

Both the resurgent Taliban and the ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan target Shia, considering them to be heretics. Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson, denied any involvement by the group in the Kabul attack.

Violent week

Wednesday's assault comes during a particularly bloody week in Afghanistan.

A Taliban assault on two adjacent checkpoints in northern Afghanistan late on Tuesday night killed at least 30 soldiers and police officers, officials said.

The attack took place in northern Baghlan province, in the Baghlan-I Markazi district, said Mohammad Safdar Mohseni, head of the provincial council. Dilawar Aymaq, a parliamentarian from Baghlan, said the attack targeted a military checkpoint and another manned by the so-called local police, militias recruited and paid by the Interior Ministry.

Abdul Hai Nemati, governor of Baghlan, said at least nine security forces are still missing and four others were wounded in the attack. He said reinforcements have been dispatched to help recapture the checkpoints.

Mujahid, the Taliban spokesperson, claimed responsibility for the assault.