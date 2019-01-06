Skip to Main Content
At least 30 mine workers killed in landslide in Afghanistan
At least 30 mine workers killed in landslide in Afghanistan

At least 30 gold mine workers were killed in a landslide in Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province on Sunday, a police spokesperson said.
Landslides, like this one that hit Aab Bareek village on May 5, 2014, are common in Badakhshan province. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images)

Landslides are frequent in the northern mountainous provinces of Afghanistan.

