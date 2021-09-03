Skip to Main Content
Menu
Tokyo 2020
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Canada Votes 2021
Canada Votes 2021
Live Stream
Election Poll Tracker
Ask CBC News
More
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Afghan women brave Kabul streets to demand rights | CBC News Loaded
World
·
Video
Afghan women brave Kabul streets to demand rights
A group of Afghan women held a rare protest in Kabul, demanding equality with men and testing Taliban tolerance as the new rulers try to form a government.
Social Sharing
Posted: Sep 03, 2021 9:58 AM ET | Last Updated: September 3
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now