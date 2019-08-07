Blast targeting Kabul police station kills 14, wounds 145

A Taliban suicide car bomber targeted a police station in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, killing 14 people including officers and wounding 145, most of them civilians, a government official said about one of the worst attacks in Kabul this year.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Of the wounded, 92 were civilians, Deputy Interior Minister Khoshal Sadat told reporters. Four police officers were killed, he said.

The attack came a day after a U.S. envoy and the Taliban reported progress in their talks on negotiating an end to the nearly 18-year war in Afghanistan.

Even as the U.S.-Taliban peace talks continue and the Taliban said it would do more to protect civilians, a growing number of civilians are being killed in Afghanistan. July saw the highest number of civilian casualties in one month since 2017, with more than 1,500 killed or wounded as insurgent attacks spiked, the UN said earlier this month.

Many Afghans worry about what will happen once the estimated 20,000 U.S. and NATO troops in the country return home.

The car bomber detonated at a security checkpoint outside the police headquarters, police spokesperson Firdaus Faramarz told The Associated Press. A military training school is located nearby. The Taliban said a recruitment centre for security forces was targeted.

Public Health Ministry spokesperson Wahidullah Mayar said the wounded, including women and children, were taken to local hospitals.

A large plume of smoke rose above that part of Kabul, which is home to members of the minority Hazara community. The facade of one multi-storey building had been ripped away. Shopkeepers were sweeping up broken glass.

The attack took place as many Kabul residents were busy preparing for the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, which begins on Sunday.

"I was having breakfast in a restaurant when the explosion happened," said Mohmmad Qasem. As windows shattered, he and others rushed into the busy street.

The police headquarters has been targeted in the past, including an attack in 2017 that left more than 20 dead.

Afghanistan's chief executive, Abdullah Abdullah, condemned Wednesday's attack, saying in a Twitter post "the terrorists aim to disrupt the presidential election campaign."

Presidential election next month

Afghanistan's presidential election, already delayed over security and organizational concerns, is set for Sept. 28. The Taliban on Tuesday issued a threat warning Afghans to boycott the polls and avoid campaign rallies that "could become potential targets."

The Taliban has been staging near-daily attacks against Afghan forces across the country, saying the war will continue as long as U.S. and NATO forces are still in Afghanistan. On Tuesday, a bomb targeting a van carrying employees of the Interior Ministry's counter-narcotics division killed five people and wounded seven in Kabul.

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria's affiliate in Afghanistan has also carried out several large-scale attacks in Kabul, frequently targeting minority Shia.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, speaks in February in Washington about the prospects for peace. The U.S. and the Taliban are continuing to meet in Qatar, where the Afghan insurgent movement maintains an office. (Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press)

Wednesday's attack comes against the backdrop of another round of talks this week between the Taliban and the U.S. in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar, where the insurgents maintain an office.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. envoy tasked with finding a peaceful resolution to the country's longest conflict, this week reported "excellent progress" at the Qatar talks. A Taliban official on Tuesday said differences had been resolved over the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and guarantees from the insurgents that they will cut ties with other extremist groups.

Khalilzad has said he is hoping for a final agreement by Sept. 1 that would allow U.S. and NATO forces to leave the country. But the Taliban have continued to sideline the Kabul government, dismissing it as a U.S. puppet and refusing to negotiate with it.

Taliban control half the country

The Taliban now controls roughly half of Afghanistan and is at its strongest since 2001, when the U.S.-led invasion toppled the group's government after it harboured al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Also on Wednesday, Interior Ministry spokesperson Nusrat Rahimi said an hours-long clearance operation by Afghan forces against insurgents in eastern Kabul had found several weapons caches.

In northern Baghlan province, security forces foiled an attack by insurgents, said Jawed Basharat, spokesperson for the provincial police chief.

He said a suicide bomber in a Humvee tried to attack an Afghan base but was killed. No security forces were killed, Basharat said.