Multiple fatalities, suspect critically injured after Maryland warehouse shooting

Law enforcement officials say the lone suspect in a shooting at a Rite Aid distribution centre in northeast Maryland is in custody in critical condition.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler said Thursday there is no longer any threat at the site at a brief midday news conference.

Gahler said there are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities. He didn't go into further details, including how the suspect was injured or if they worked at the facility, saying that authorities are taking care in the preliminary investigation to avoid giving incorrect information. The gender of the suspect has also not been released.

At 9:06am a report was recieved for shots fired at the Rite Aid distribution center. Assets were on scene within 5 mins —@Harford_Sheriff

A Baltimore hospital said it had received four patients with gunshot wounds from the shooting. Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center spokesperson Monica Stone said in an email Thursday that she was unable to provide details about the patients' conditions.

At a nearby fire station, family members were waiting to be reunited with loved ones. Police blocked off the road outside but were waving in cars driven by people who said they were there to meet up with people who were at the distribution centre.

FBI agents search the industrial business park where the shooting occurred. (Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press)

In a tweet, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said his office is monitoring the situation in Aberdeen and that the state stands ready to offer any support.

Susan Henderson, spokesperson for the drugstore chain Rite Aid, said the shooting happened on the campus of a company distribution centre in Aberdeen. She described it as a support facility adjacent to a larger building.

The site is about an hour north of Annapolis, where nearly three months ago a man armed with a shotgun attacked a newspaper office, killing five staff members.

Harford County executive Barry Glassman said incidents like this are "becoming a too-often occurrence not only in Harford County but in the country."