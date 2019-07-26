Sweden rebuffs Trump over charges against American rapper A$AP Rocky

Sweden won't get involved in the assault case of American rapper A$AP Rocky despite the angry urging of U.S. President Donald Trump, a Swedish government spokesperson said Friday, citing government interference concerns.

"Sweden and Prime Minister Stefan Lofven have been very clear in the dialog with both the White House and directly with the American president, that in Sweden everyone is equal before the law and that the government cannot interfere in legal proceedings," the spokesperson said in a text message.

Best known for his song Praise the Lord, the 30-year-old performer, producer and model, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained about three weeks ago following a street altercation with two men in Stockholm on June 30. A$AP Rocky was charged on Thursday and will go on trial next week.

Trump, who last week urged Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to free A$AP Rocky, fired off tweets on Thursday saying he was "very disappointed" in Lofven and demanding: "Treat Americans fairly!"

Trump added: "We do so much for Sweden but it doesn't seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky."

Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FreeRocky?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FreeRocky</a> —@realDonaldTrump

Mayers has said he is innocent and the men provoked him and his two companions, who have also been charged with assault. If convicted, they could face up to two years in jail.

Trump has said he would personally vouch for Mayers's bail. Sweden does not have a bail system.

Former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt told the daily Aftonbladet that Lofven was right not to comment further on the case.

"I think it's right of the government not to go into a mud-wrestling match with Trump. That is his element, and should not be Sweden's," Bildt said.

Mayers, also known by the pseudonym Lord Flacko, was in Stockholm to perform at the Smash hip-hop festival. His arrest forced him to cancel a dozen shows scheduled as part of his Europe tour.