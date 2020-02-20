9 killed in suspected far-right attack in Germany

A 43-year-old German man shot and killed nine people at several locations in a Frankfurt suburb overnight in attacks that appear to have been motivated by far-right beliefs, officials said Thursday.

The gunman first attacked a hookah bar in central Hanau at about 10 p.m. local time Wednesday, killing several people, before heading about 2.5 kilometres west and opening fire again, claiming more victims.

Hookah lounges are places where people gather to smoke flavoured tobacco from Middle Eastern water pipes, and some of the victims appeared to be Turkish.

Witnesses and surveillance videos of the suspect's getaway car led authorities quickly to his home, near the scene of the second attack, where he was found dead near the body of his 72-year-old mother, said Peter Beuth, the interior minister for the state of Hesse.

Both the suspect and his mother had gunshot wounds, and the weapon was found on the suspect, Beuth said.

A website believed to be the suspect's is being evaluated, Beuth said.

"Initial analysis of the web page of the suspect indicate a xenophobic motivation," he said. It does not appear, however, that the suspect was known either to police or Germany's domestic intelligence agency, he said.

A man lays candles and flowers in front of one of the businesses targeted in the shooting. (Thomas Lohnes/AFP/Getty Images)

He said federal prosecutors have taken over the investigation of the crime and are treating it as an act of domestic terrorism.

"This is an attack on our free and peaceful society," he said.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the consulate in Frankfurt and the embassy in Berlin were trying to obtain information about the attack, including the possibility that some of the victims were Turkish.

"According to the initial information, it was an attack with a racist motive, but we would need to wait for the [official] statement," he told state television TRT.

Police examining online video: report

German news agency dpa reported that police are examining a video the suspect may have posted online several days earlier in which he details a conspiracy theory about child abuse in the United States. The authenticity of the video couldn't immediately be verified.

The attack comes amid growing concerns about far-right violence in Germany.

Chancellor Angela Merkel called off a planned visit Thursday to a university in Halle. Her spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, said she was "being constantly kept abreast of the state of the investigations in Hanau."

Halle was the site of a deadly anti-Semitic attack last year. A man expressing anti-Jewish views tried to shoot his way into a synagogue, failed and killed two passersby before being arrested.

The shooting in Halle came months after the killing of a regional politician from Merkel's party. The suspect had a long history of neo-Nazi activity and convictions for violent crime.

"Thoughts this morning are with the people of Hanau, in whose midst this terrible crime was committed," Seibert said on Twitter. "Deep sympathy for the affected families, who are grieving for their dead. We hope with those wounded that they will soon recover."

In addition to those killed, Beuth said one person was seriously wounded and multiple other people suffered less serious injuries.

Police officers swarmed central Hanau, cordoning off the area of one of the shootings as a helicopter hovered overhead. A car covered in thermal foil also could be seen, with shattered glass next to it. Forensic experts in white overalls collected evidence.

"This was a terrible evening that will certainly occupy us for a long, long time and we will remember with sadness," Hanau Mayor Claus Kaminsky told the Bild newspaper. Lawmaker Katja Leikert, a member of Merkel's centre-right party who represents Hanau in the German parliament, tweeted that it was "a real horror scenario for us all."

Hanau is about 20 kilometres east of Frankfurt. It has about 100,000 inhabitants and is in Hesse state.