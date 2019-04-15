6 hurt after suspected tornado hits rural Ohio city

A suspected tornado hit a rural Ohio city, as the storm that pummelled the South made its way to the Northeast.

The Times Gazette reported several homes and businesses were damaged after an apparent tornado struck Shelby, Ohio, Sunday about 4 p.m. local time.

Shelby is about 145 kilometres from Cleveland.

The Richland County Emergency Management Agency reported about a half-dozen homes were damaged and at least six people were taken to a hospital to be treated for storm-related injuries.

A Shelby firefighter past damaged homes caused by severe weather in Shelby. (Tom E. Puskar/The Times Gazette/The Associated Press)

The U.S. National Weather Service has issued tornado watch warnings for parts of Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Sunday's warnings come as a severe storm in the South destroyed homes, hospitalized people and caused the deaths of eight people.