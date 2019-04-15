Skip to Main Content
6 hurt after suspected tornado hits rural Ohio city
A suspected tornado hit a rural Ohio city, as the storm that pummelled the South made its way to the Northeast.

Tornado watch issued in several states

People work to cover the holes in a roof after severe weather damaged homes on Plymouth Springmill Road just south of the intersection of Ohio Route 96 in Shelby, Ohio, Sunday. (Tom E. Puskar/The Times Gazette/The Associated Press)

The Times Gazette reported several homes and businesses were damaged after an apparent tornado struck Shelby, Ohio, Sunday about 4 p.m. local time.

Shelby is about 145 kilometres from Cleveland.

The Richland County Emergency Management Agency reported about a half-dozen homes were damaged and at least six people were taken to a hospital to be treated for storm-related injuries.

A Shelby firefighter past damaged homes caused by severe weather in Shelby. (Tom E. Puskar/The Times Gazette/The Associated Press)

The U.S. National Weather Service has issued tornado watch warnings for parts of Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Sunday's warnings come as a severe storm in the South destroyed homes, hospitalized people and caused the deaths of eight people.

