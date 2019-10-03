Administrator at Paris police HQ reportedly kills 4 officers in knife attack

An administrator armed with a knife reportedly attacked officers inside Paris police headquarters Thursday, killing at least four before he was fatally shot, officials said.

Union official Loic Travers said the attack on Thursday appears to have begun in an office and continued elsewhere inside the large compound across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.

The number of people injured was not immediately known

Travers said the motive is unknown, but the 20-year police employee allegedly responsible for the attack worked in the intelligence unit and had not posed known problems until Thursday.

He says he can't remember an attack on police officers of this magnitude.

"As we speak, one colleague is dead following a knife attack. Another colleague is in a state of shock ... and the person behind the attack has been shot by another colleague," Travers said on BFM TV.

Emergency personnel stand beside an air ambulance helicopter on the Pont Marie bridge near the Paris police headquarters Thursday. (Martin Bureau/AFP via Getty Images)

One woman and three men were killed the attack, Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz told reporters.

Heitz said the home of the attacker was being searched and anti-terrorism prosecutors were evaluating the situation. He did not elaborate on possible motives.

Emery Siamandi, who worked at police headquarters, said he was in the stairwell leading to the chief's office when he heard gunshots.

"I told myself, this isn't right," Siamandi said. "Moments later, I saw three policewomen crying. I couldn't help them in any way, and their colleagues were crying, too, so I figured it must be serious."

He said he saw one officer on his knees in tears.

The attack came a day after thousands of officers marched in Paris to protest low wages, long hours and increasing suicides in their ranks.

French President Emmanuel Macron went to police headquarters to show solidarity and support toward all officers and employees, Macron's office said.

The country's prime minister, interior minister and the Paris prosecutor were also at the scene, but the government had not issued a statement more than two hours after the incident.

French police and security forces establish a security perimeter near Paris police headquarters on Thursday. The motive behind the attack remains unclear. (Ian Langsdon/EFE/EPA)

The neighborhood where the police compound is located, a busy tourist destination, was locked down, the Cite metro stop was closed and the bridge between Notre Dame and the headquarters building was blocked off.

"Paris weeps for its own this afternoon after this terrifying attack in the police headquarters. The toll is heavy, several officers lost their lives," Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted.

Extremists have repeatedly targeted police in France in recent years. In 2017, a gunman opened fire on the Champs-É​​​​​​lysées boulevard, killing one officer before he was shot to death.

In 2016, an attack inspired by the Islamic State group killed a police officer and his companion, an administrator, at their home in front of their child.