All 39 found dead in container were Chinese nationals, British police say

All 39 people found dead in a truck container at an industrial park in southeastern England this week were Chinese nationals, British police said on Thursday.

Essex Police said the bodies of 31 men and eight women were found in Grays, 40 kilometres east of London. Authorities said one person previously thought to be a teenager was a young adult woman. China's Foreign Ministry later confirmed the reports.

The 25-year-old truck driver, who is from Northern Ireland, is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder, but has not been charged.

Police in Northern Ireland have searched three properties as they sought to piece together the journey of the truck and the victims.

The truck and the trailer found Wednesday with the people inside apparently took separate circuitous journeys before ending up on the grounds of the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays on the River Thames.

British police said they believe the container went from the North Sea port of Zeebrugge in Belgium to the English town of Purfleet, about 40 kilometres east of London, where it arrived early Wednesday.

The Belgian federal prosecutor's office confirmed Thursday the container had come through Zeebrugge.

In a statement, the office said the container was at port for only a short time before it crossed the sea to England.

The prosecutor's statement said it appears the container arrived in Zeebrugge on Tuesday at 2:49 p.m. local time, and "left the port the same day in the afternoon."

Rising smuggling numbers in Belgium

Cooling containers often move swiftly through Zeebrugge, just with a visual check, for the short crossing to England.

A National Crime Agency assessment report on serious and organized crime last year said there was a "greater focus" on rising smuggler numbers in Belgium after the closure of the Dunkirk migrant camp in 2017.

In 2000, 58 migrants died in a truck in Dover, England, while on a months-long journey from China's southern Fujian province. Their bodies were discovered stowed away with a cargo of tomatoes after a ferry ride from Zeebrugge, the same Belgian port used in the latest incident.