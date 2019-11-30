Dutch police arrest 35-year-old suspect in Hague stabbings

Dutch police on Saturday said they had arrested a 35-year-old man suspected of stabbing three young people on a street in the centre of The Hague late on Friday.

Police said the suspect, described as having no fixed address, had been brought to a police station for questioning.

The three people injured, two 15-year-old girls and a 13-year-old boy, were all discharged from hospital late on Friday.

National broadcaster NOS quoted two witnesses as saying the girls had run screaming from the street into a nearby store. One said an "athletic" man fled the scene, jumping easily over obstacles.

The area was cordoned off for hours as first aid workers helped victims and police combed the area for clues.

Police said in a statement that the victims did not know one another.

The attack in the Netherlands came hours after a man wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed five people in London, killing two, before he was fatally shot by officers. Police are treating it as a terrorist attack.

Dutch police say the motive for the stabbing in The Hague remains unknown. "We are keeping all scenarios open," their statement said.

The stabbing occurred around 7:45 p.m. in an area teeming with shoppers and close to the city's most popular nightlife centres.

Police cordoned off the area until deep into the night as forensics experts combed the street for clues. The street was opened again Saturday.