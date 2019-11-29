3 wounded in stabbing in the Netherlands, manhunt underway

Dutch police said on Friday three people were wounded in a stabbing on a shopping street in The Hague, and a manhunt was underway.

The stabbing happened about 7:45 p.m., when a man attacked several people on the street. Authorities offered no immediate motive.

Police spokesperson Marije Kuiper told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that it was still too early to say whether a terror motive was to blame for the attack. The area was busy at the time as shoppers looked for Black Friday holiday deals.

"We are keeping every scenario open," Kuiper said.

Kuiper said it was unclear whether any of the injuries were life-threatening.

Hague police said they were seeking a man aged 45 to 50 and described him using a Dutch term often applied to people of North African descent.

Police said the man was wearing a shawl and a grey tracksuit.

Voor alle zekerheid: over aantal slachtoffers nog niets bekend. Ook niet of iemand is overleden. Politie is nog voortdurend in beraad over wat er gecommuniceerd kan worden.

The stabbing happened in the heart of The Hague shopping district where supermarket chains and luxury shops were all lit up with early Christmas decorations. Adding to the festive spirit was the lure of Black Friday, when retailers offer consumers special discounts at a time when many are seeking family presents.

Police sealed off a wide perimeter behind which onlookers were kept at bay. There was no hint of panic among the public soon after the stabbing.

The Netherlands had already been shocked by a similar stabbing in Amsterdam a year ago when two Americans were injured in a knife attack that prosecutors say had a "terrorist motive."

Earlier Friday in London, a man wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed several people, killing two, before he was tackled by members of the public and then fatally shot by officers on London Bridge, authorities said.