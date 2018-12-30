A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier following an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school near Nablus in the occupied West Bank Oct. 15. (Mohamad Torokman/Reuters)

War in Syria rages on

A Syria Civil Defence member carries a wounded child in the besieged town of Hamoria, eastern Ghouta, on Jan. 6.

(Bassam Khabieh/Reuters)

U.S. troops have been fighting ISIS in Syria since 2015, launching airstrikes and supporting local ground forces against extremists in the area. U.S. President Donald Trump recently announced his decision to withdraw American troops from Syria, stunning his cabinet, lawmakers and much of the world.

Here, a child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, on March 15.

(Omar Sanadiki/Reuters)

Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

More than 100,000 people turned out to catch a glimpse of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in England on May 19.

(Damir Sagolj/Reuters)

Lava flows from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano exploded in May following weeks of volcanic activity that sent lava flows into neighbourhoods and destroyed dozens of homes.

(U.S. Geological Survey/Reuters)

The eruption didn't seem to bother these golfers, who hit the links on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, as an ash plume rises in the distance.

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Historic Korea summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made history in April by crossing over to the southern side of the world's most heavily armed border to meet his rival, South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

It was the first time a member of the ruling Kim dynasty set foot on southern soil since the end of the Korean War in 1953, and set the stage for later talks between the two countries and the United States, including a historic summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in June.

(Korea Summit Press Pool/Reuters)

Hurricanes pound U.S.

The U.S. East Coast was battered this year by several hurricanes that caused widespread destruction and left several people dead.

Below, Robert Simmons Jr. and his kitten Survivor are rescued from floodwaters after Hurricane Florence dumped dozens of millimetres of rain in New Bern, N.C., in September.

(Andrew Carter/The News & Observer/Associated Press)

This McDonald's sign in Panama City Beach, Fla., was damaged after Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle in October.

(Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)

California ravaged by wildfires

Devastating wildfires ripped through California this year, destroying thousands of homes and businesses, and leaving dozens of people dead.

(Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)

In November, at least 42 people were confirmed dead in the Camp Fire in the Northern California town of Paradise, making it the deadliest single fire on record in the state's history.

(Kim Brunhuber/CBC)

World's worst humanitarian crisis in Yemen

An estimated 85,000 children under age five may have died of hunger and disease since the outbreak of war in Yemen three years ago, according to the Britain-based non-governmental organization Save the Children, prompting the UN to call it the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Here, Bassem Mohamed Hassan, a two-year-old Yemeni boy suffering from malnutrition, has his weight measured at a hospital in the northern district of Abs in the northwestern Hajjah province on Sept. 19.

(Essa Ahmed/AFP/Getty Images)

Migrant caravan at U.S.-Mexico border

Thousands of migrants have been arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, part of a caravan fleeing poverty and violence in Central America. Below, a Honduran migrant protects his child after fellow migrants stormed a border checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on Oct. 19.

"Of course, it affected me," said Reuters photographer Ueslei Marcelino. "I'm also a father of a nine-year-old girl. It was impossible not to think about being that father caught up in that panicked situation."

(Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters)

Neo-Nazi rally in Georgia

Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia on April 21.

"I never fathomed capturing this image," said Reuters photographer Go Nakamura. "It was surreal. Adrenalin was rushing through my body, but I remained focused on capturing what was unfolding in front of my eyes."

(Go Nakamura/Reuters)

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

A gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, killing 11 people and wounding six others.

Here, students from the Yeshiva School in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood of Pittsburgh pay their respects following a funeral service for one of the victims.

(Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

A giant iceberg

An enormous iceberg is stranded near the village of Innaarsuit, in northwestern Greenland, on July 12. According to local media, police asked villagers who live closest to the water to leave their houses over fears the iceberg could calve and affect the village with a tsunami.

The iceberg was so massive, it could be seen from space.

(Magnus Kristensen/EPA)

Clones monkeying around

Cloned monkeys Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua are seen at the non-human primate facility at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai on Jan. 20.

(China Daily/Reuters)

#MeToo's Supreme Court moment

Christine Blasey Ford closes her eyes as she is sworn in before testifying to the Senate judiciary committee confirmation hearing for U.S. President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Sept. 27.

In dramatic testimony, the 51-year-old psychology professor accused the Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault when they were teenagers, alleging that a drunken, 17-year-old Kavanaugh forced her down on a bed, groped her and tried to take off her clothes during a high school gathering in the summer of 1982.

(Jim Bourg/Reuters)

Following months of accusations and protests, Kavanaugh's nomination was confirmed on Oct. 6, but according to some experts, Ford's testimony alone showed the significant influence of the #MeToo movement over the past year.

Here, Republican Senator Jeff Flake is confronted in an elevator by a woman who said she is a survivor of a sexual assault after Flake announced that he would vote to confirm Kavanaugh. The woman, who used her foot to prevent the elevator door from closing, said to Senator Flake, "Look at me when I'm talking to you. You are telling me that my assault doesn't matter."

(Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)

Bill Cosby behind bars

Bill Cosby was sentenced in September to three to 10 years behind bars for drugging and sexually assaulting Canadian Andrea Constand, becoming the first celebrity of the #MeToo era to go to prison.

Cosby is shown being escorted out of the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Eagleville, Pa., on Sept. 25 following his sentencing.

(Jacqueline Larma/Associated Press)

Tsunamis devastate Indonesia

Indonesia was hit by two deadly tsunamis this year. The first was triggered by a powerful earthquake in September, killing at least 2,000 people.

The second tsunami hit on Dec. 22, triggered by an undersea landslide caused by a volcano. The death toll sat at more than 370 on Dec. 24, but officials said that number was certain to rise.

This Indonesian man carries his belongings past a stranded ship in Central Sulawesi following the disaster in September.

(Mast Irham/EPA)

Jamal Khashoggi killing

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in early October, sparking a global outcry and calls for an international investigation. The CIA has concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing, but the Saudi government has denied any involvement.

The Saudi crown prince, right, shakes hands with Salah Khashoggi, Jamal Khashoggi's son, in Riyadh, on Oct. 23, just days after Saudi Arabia acknowledged that Khashoggi was killed in what they claimed was a "fistfight."

(Saudi Press Agency/Associated Press)

Bridge collapse in Italy

A bridge on a major thoroughfare collapsed in the northern Italian city of Genoa during a violent storm on Aug. 14, sending vehicles plunging 45 metres into a heap of rubble and causing dozens of deaths and injuries.

(Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images)

Students rally after Florida school shooting

Student Emma Gonzalez, who survived February's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, listens with other students during a March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, D.C., in March.

Following the deadly shooting on Feb. 14, Gonzalez emerged as one of the leaders in the youth movement against gun violence, giving an impassioned speech at the D.C. rally one month after the massacre.

(Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

A Hindu blessing

A Hindu holy man touches an infant with his foot as part of a ritual to bless her during a religious procession dedicated to the Hindu goddess Muthumariamman in West Bengal, India, April 6.

(Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters)

And a Buddhist rite of passage

Danusorn Sdisaithaworn, 10, poses for a portrait during an annual Poy Sang Long celebration, a traditional rite of passage for boys to be initiated as Buddhist novices, outside Mae Hong Son, Thailand, on April 4.

(Jorge Silva/Reuters)

'Guardians and the war on truth'

Detained Reuters journalists Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone are escorted by police as they leave after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, on Aug. 20. The journalists were convicted on Sept. 3 and sentenced to seven years in prison after reporting on a massacre involving Myanmar's military in which 10 Rohingya Muslims were killed and buried in a mass grave.

The case sparked international outrage and condemnation over alleged human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

Time Magazine's Person of the Year title for 2018 was given to killed or jailed journalists, including Kyaw Soe Oo, Wa Lone, Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi and journalist Maria Ressa of the Philippines.

(Ann Wang/Reuters)

France celebrates World Cup win

French President Emmanuel Macron attended the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15. France defeated Croatia 4-2 to win its second World Cup title.

(Alexey Nikolsky/AFP/Getty Images)

Sidewall skiing

Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" as a youth takes a selfie in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, on March 11.

(Mohamed Al Hwaity/Reuters)

Keep your eye on the ball

Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan in action against Vladimir Samsonov of Belarus during the group stage of the Table Tennis Team World Championships in Halmstad, Sweden, on April 30.