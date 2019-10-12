Skip to Main Content
1 dead and 3 missing in New Orleans hotel collapse
People warned to stay away as cause of the collapse is still unclear

The Associated Press ·
Construction workers look on after a large portion of a hotel under construction suddenly collapsed in New Orleans on Saturday. Several construction workers had to run to safety as the Hard Rock Hotel, which has been under construction for the last several months, came crashing down. (Scott Threlkeld/The Advocate/The Associated Press)

One person has been confirmed killed and three are unaccounted for after a large portion of a hotel under construction in New Orleans suddenly collapsed.

City officials and Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed the fatality Saturday.

News outlets report construction workers had to run to safety as the Hard Rock Hotel, which was under construction, came crashing down. Upper floors began to fall on top of each other before one side of the building fell to the ground below.

WWL-TV aired and tweeted a viewer's dramatic video of the collapse, prior to news of the fatality.

Authorities say 18 people were taken to a hospital for treatment. All were considered stable.

Edwards urged people to stay away from the area, which was still considered unstable. An unsupported crane was listing away from the building site.

