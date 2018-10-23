Audio

Words are my scalpel

For palliative care physician Evan Schneider, communicating bad news is a fundamental part of the job. Every day, Schneider has to navigate emotionally charged and difficult conversations. What's more - Schneider works in Toronto, where 140 languages are spoken. Schneider works often with medical interpreters, is in awe of their ability to navigate not only language, but the cultural variations around how death and dying are discussed. 10:51

