News · Video

With more doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on the way, what happens next?

What now? That question is on the minds of many people who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine — one day after the province put a pause on administering it. Farrah Merali looked into Ontario’s next steps.

Social Sharing

What now? That question is on the minds of many people who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine — one day after the province put a pause on administering it. Farrah Merali looked into Ontario’s next steps.