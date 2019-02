Audio

Winter Winnipeg Warpath

Canadians are griping about winter, and everybody's got a Winnipeg joke. Host Jane Testar invites you to reconsider your malevolence for both, and direct it back to those groundhogs.

Social Sharing

Canadians are griping about winter, and everybody's got a Winnipeg joke. Host Jane Testar invites you to reconsider your malevolence for both, and direct it back to those groundhogs. 17:08

Popular Now Find more popular stories