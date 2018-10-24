Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg votes in 2018 civic election LIVE
Live

Winnipeg votes in 2018 civic election LIVE

CBC Manitoba has live coverage of the results of the 2018 Winnipeg civic election.
CBC Manitoba has live coverage of the results of the 2018 Winnipeg civic election. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us