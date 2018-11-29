Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police provide update on Thelma Krull homicide investigation LIVE
Live

Winnipeg police provide update on Thelma Krull homicide investigation LIVE

Winnipeg police are providing an update on the disappearance of Thelma Krull, who has been missing since July 11, 2015.
Winnipeg police are providing an update on the disappearance of Thelma Krull, who has been missing since July 11, 2015. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|