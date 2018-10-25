Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg 2018 civic election results LIVE
Live

Winnipeg 2018 civic election results LIVE

CBC Manitoba breaks down the results of Winnipeg's 2018 civic election.
CBC Manitoba breaks down the results of Winnipeg's 2018 civic election. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us