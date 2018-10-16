Skip to Main Content
Windsor Ward 2 forum LIVE
Live

Windsor Ward 2 forum LIVE

The two candidates for Windsor's Ward 2 square off in a forum entitled 'Ballots & Brews'
The two candidates for Windsor's Ward 2 square off in a forum entitled 'Ballots & Brews' 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us