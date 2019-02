Video

Wilson-Raybould: 'I did not have confidence to sit around the cabinet table.'

"I decided I would take the prime minister at his word, I trusted him, I had confidence in him, and so I decided to continue on around the cabinet table ..."

Social Sharing

"I decided I would take the prime minister at his word, I trusted him, I had confidence in him, and so I decided to continue on around the cabinet table ..." 2:04

Popular Now Find more popular stories