Audio

Why straight, white, able-bodied men have a role to play in workplace diversity

As a member of a visible minority who wears his Sikh faith openly, has experienced discrimination, and has a deaf son, Tej Singh Hazra says his lived experience has informed his work as a corporate inclusion manager. But even straight, white, able-bodied men can be allies in the workplace, he argues, because diversity shouldn't just be framed in terms of ethnicity, gender, ability or sexual orientation... but "human difference"

As a member of a visible minority who wears his Sikh faith openly, has experienced discrimination, and has a deaf son, Tej Singh Hazra says his lived experience has informed his work as a corporate inclusion manager. But even straight, white, able-bodied men can be allies in the workplace, he argues, because diversity shouldn't just be framed in terms of ethnicity, gender, ability or sexual orientation... but "human difference" 12:43

Popular Now Find more popular stories