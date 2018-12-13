Audio

Why hockey will work in Seattle

This month the NHL confirmed the worst kept secret in hockey that the city of Seattle will get a NHL franchise. When the 2021-22 season begins, there will be 32 teams in the NHL. On this episode we will take a closer look at Seattle's expansion bid, the history of expansion as well as the future of expansion. Is 32 teams too much? Former player and head coach Dave Tippett joins Rob Pizzo. Tippett is the senior adviser for the Seattle franchise. Ice Level reporter Sophia Jurksztowicz chats with Doug Bentz VP of marketing and digital for the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks have become one of the strongest franchises in the NHL since joining the league in 1991.