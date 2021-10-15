Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Why Do Bats Hang Upside Down? | CBC News Loaded
News
·
Video
Why Do Bats Hang Upside Down?
In a citrus showdown like no other, Lime & Lemon give compelling answers to this question: Why do bats hang upside down? Only one of these sour citruses is telling the truth. The other is full of baloney!
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 12:00 AM ET | Last Updated: October 8
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now