Skip to Main Content
Why describing struggling Indigenous languages as 'extinct' can further erode culture
Audio

Why describing struggling Indigenous languages as 'extinct' can further erode culture

Some languages are declining, but Galla said focus should be placed instead on the work that its remaining speakers are putting in to ensure it doesn't die.
Some languages are declining, but Galla said focus should be placed instead on the work that its remaining speakers are putting in to ensure it doesn't die. 7:40
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|