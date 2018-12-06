Audio

When coaches get fired

Last season in the NHL no coaches were fired in the regular season for the first time since 1968. This season has been a completely different story. The axe has fallen on four coaches and one general manager but we sometimes forget that coaches are human and have families. Host Rob Pizzo is joined by legendary NHL personality and former player and coach Barry Melrose to break down what life is like for coaches after they get let go and Ice Level reporter Sophia Jurksztowicz chats with former GM Doug Maclean who has been on both sides of the firing table.