Skip to Main Content
What's Métis scrip? North America's 'largest land swindle,' says Indigenous lawyer
News·Audio

What's Métis scrip? North America's 'largest land swindle,' says Indigenous lawyer

Scrip was a government-run process that separated Métis people from their land. Jason Madden, an Indigenous rights lawyer, calls it Canada's "best kept secret".
Scrip was a government-run process that separated Métis people from their land. Jason Madden, an Indigenous rights lawyer, calls it Canada's "best kept secret". 11:20
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|