What's in a voice ?

Our voices say so much about us ...whether we like it or not. This week, we have two stories which investigate the power of how we sound. Gretel Kahn was born and raised in Panama, but moved to Montreal five years ago. She grew up speaking Spanish but now speaks English fluently, though with a slight accent. And this accent bugs her. We follow Gretel as searches for the source of frustration, and grapples with coming to terms with her own voice. Also, an update from the CBC classic radio show Outfront. Over 10 years ago we heard the story of one woman's struggle to save her voice, and the life it afforded her. We hear how she's doing today.

