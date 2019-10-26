News · Audio

What does it take to be a first responder?

Those who run toward disaster to help when everyone else is backing away are often labelled as "brave" or "strong" or "heroes". But who are the responders who are present for some of life's most dangerous and heartbreaking moments? They're not always who you think. Many responders are people who want to protect the communities they love. Hear how Ottawa's funeral workers are banding together to get serious about their mental health. Why one Haisla man is patrolling Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, searching for members of his Nation. How a small-town B.C. fire department got started with nothing but enthusiasm and a famous fire truck. And more stories of the unexpected things it takes to be a first responder.

