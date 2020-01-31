Skip to Main Content
What Canada should know about Alberta
Albertans are feeling misunderstood by the rest of the country. Many of them are angry. Kathleen Petty asks Brian Jean, former leader of Alberta's official opposition, writer Chris Turner, and political scientist Lisa Young what they want Canada to know about western alienation.
Albertans are feeling misunderstood by the rest of the country. Many of them are angry. Kathleen Petty asks Brian Jean, former leader of Alberta's official opposition, writer Chris Turner, and political scientist Lisa Young what they want Canada to know about western alienation. 32:42
