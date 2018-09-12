A leading researcher who studies murders at the hands of health-care professionals is set to testify today at the public inquiry looking into how an Ontario nurse's near decade-long run of murdering patients went undetected.

Beatrice Yorker, a professor of nursing and criminal justice at California State University, Los Angeles, has studied at least 90 cases worldwide that date back to the 1990s, each one involving health-care professionals who became serial killers targeting their patients.

She's expected to testify that murders by health-care workers are not as rare as people might think.

While Yorker declined to speak with the media prior to giving testimony today, she did discuss some of her findings with CBC News in October 2016 as the case of Elizabeth Wettlaufer began unfolding.

The Woodstock, Ont., woman confessed in 2016 to killing eight of her patients and trying to kill six more — all with injections of lethal amounts of insulin.

The 51-year-old former registered nurse is currently serving a life sentence for her crimes at the Grand Valley Institute for Women in Kitchener, Ont.

Number of murders 'well into the hundreds'

"What I tell people," Yorker told CBC News in 2016, "is that the number of victims is well into the hundreds and the number of suspicious deaths is over 2,000 associated with [health-care professionals] who have been prosecuted for serial killing patients in their care."

The professor is being asked to share her findings and any trends she has uncovered to assist the inquiry in making recommendations that may prevent a similar situation from arising again. The first part of the inquiry began in August 2017 at the courthouse in St. Thomas, Ont., and wrapped up about a month ago.

Expert and technical evidence is set to be heard in Toronto on Sept. 12, 13 and 14.

Insulin increasingly used to kill

Yorker's research indicates a trend in the way some of the murders in care facilities are being committed. She has stated about one-third of the crimes are carried out by injecting patients with lethal amounts of insulin.

Insulin is an over-the-counter drug used to treat diabetes, and easily available in Canada.

The inquiry has already heard that the Caressant Care long-term care home in Woodstock, Ont., did not keep tabs on its insulin supplies. That's where Wettlaufer killed seven of her eight victims between 2007 and 2014.

Wettlaufer went on to work at the Meadow Park care facility in London, Ont., where she killed an eighth elderly patient — also with an insulin overdose. That facility did not keep close tabs on its insulin supplies at the time either, according to evidence presented at the inquiry.

At both facilities, insulin was stored in an unlocked fridge.

Too much insulin causes hypoglycemic shock — essentially a blood sugar level crash that can render victims unconscious and cause fatal organ damage.

The inquiry has been told insulin dissipates from the body quickly making it hard for investigators to trace after a person's death. Even in cases where insulin is found during an autopsy, it's extremely difficult to determine if it was produced naturally by the body or administered intentionally through injection.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder for killing nursing home patients. (Dave Chidley/Canadian Press)

Warning sign: deceptive behaviour

Yorker's research also suggests that health-care professionals who preyed on their patients often showed indicators of deceptive behaviour in the workplace leading up to their crimes.

In Wettlaufer's case, the inquiry has heard about a pattern of dishonesty relating to her work history and problems with employers.

In one instance, she withheld key information from prospective employers about why she left her first nursing job at a hospital in northern Ontario.

Wettlaufer insisted she quit that job, when she was actually fired for stealing narcotics from the hospital and overdosing.

Motives never fully explained

While Wettlaufer has never fully explained her motives for killing some of her patients, she described feeling "a red surge" of anger that she claimed led her to target the elderly victims. She also confessed to having addictions to various opiates and said she would frequently steal drugs from her patients or employers.

Yorker told CBC News in 2016 that her research showed some nurses who have preyed on patients had Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

"It's when you make a patient in your care, sick" to get attention, she said.

"In our study, less than five nurses confessed. But some of the nurses, their behaviour became so brazen, so obvious, we wondered if maybe they wanted to get caught."

Confession finally came in 2016

The inquiry has heard that by 2014 there were rising concerns Wettlaufer was putting patients at risk by making medication errors. She was fired from Caressant Care, but continued working elsewhere as a nurse.

Neither police nor her employers claim to have had any clues she was a serial killer until she confessed, which sparked a massive police investigation.

Later this week, the inquiry will hear from a medication management expert and a witness from Ontario's Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

