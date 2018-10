Audio

#WeTheStudentsDoNotConsent: How a hashtag inspired Ontario students to walk out of class

On Sept. 21, 2018 Ontario students from high schools and middle schools walked out of their classrooms in droves, to protest changes made to their sex education and Indigenous history school curriculums.

On Sept. 21, 2018 Ontario students from high schools and middle schools walked out of their classrooms in droves, to protest changes made to their sex education and Indigenous history school curriculums. 6:25

Popular Now Find more popular stories