'We were taught to never be scared of anything in the bush': Why this man tried to brush off a bear attack

In spring of 2017, Richard Wesley was out on the land in northern Ontario, bow-and-arrow in hand, doing something he often does and loves: hunting black bears. Before he knew it, a bear that he was eyeing charged and jumped on top of him. Richard tells Piya how he initially brushed off the experience as no big deal, and what happened when he came to terms with just how close he'd really come to the end.